It’s a huge weekend for the music industry!

Ahead of the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday, MusiCares recruited a star-studded lineup of entertainers to perform at the annual Person of the Year concert on Friday.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Leon Bridges, Lauren Daigle, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Norah Jones, Shawn Mendes, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Linda Perry, P!nk, Mark Ronson, Mavis Staples, and Chris Stapleton are all set to take the stage, Access has learned.

READ: Katy Perry Partners With MusicCares To Launch Katy Perry Cares Pass

Plus, the night will be extra special because this year’s honoree is country music icon, Dolly Parton. Dolly is also set to close the evening’s performances.

Past MusiCares Person of the Year honorees include: Tony Bennett, Bono, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Fleetwood Mac, Aretha Franklin, Billy Joel, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Tom Petty, Lionel Richie, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Barbra Streisand, James Taylor, Stevie Wonder, and many more. So, the honor is kind of a big deal!

Proceeds from the annual event will provide support for MusiCares, which is a charity founded by the Recording Academy. The charity makes sure people in the music industry have a place to turn in times of financial, medical, and personal need.

And the organization is getting bigger and bigger every year! According to a press release, MusicCares provided more than $6.5 million dollars to approximately 8,600 members of the music industry just last year!

WATCH: Dolly Parton Always Likes To Be Full Glam: ‘I Want ‘Em To Say, ‘Well, Dolly Looks Like Dolly!’