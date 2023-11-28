Miley Cyrus Performs ‘Flowers’ Live For The First Time In Emotional Stage Return On Her Birthday

Miley Cyrus rang in 31 on her terms.

The music superstar celebrated her recent birthday with an intimate return to the stage, performing a personal setlist at Los Angeles’ famed Chateau Marmont on Nov. 22 in front of a special crowd.

Miley shared snippets of the night on Instgram, donning a strapless black gown and opera-length gloves while belting in a candle-filled room with a grand piano accompaniment. The vocalist explained why the night commemorated her new year exactly the way she wanted.

“My birthday gift to MYSELF this year was VERY on brand. I performed for MYSELF and sang my favorite songs including my own. First ‘live’ performance of Flowers was to an audience full of my friends and family. Taking this song back to the seed… she sprouted sensationally. Grateful for the growth in us both,” she wrote in her caption.

Though “Flowers” has been one of Miley’s biggest and most acclaimed hits to date, fans were also left stunned with her surprise rendition of an ’80s classic from Journey.

“Uh can we just talk about her cover of faithfully. Woah 🤯 jaw dropped to the floor,” one follower wrote, while many others commented that they hope the song will be released as a single.

Miley’s birthday wasn’t her only milestone this month!

The singer also received multiple 2024 Grammy nominations this month, including nods for Album, Record and Song of the Year for “Flowers” and its accompanying LP “Endless Summer Vacation.”