Miley Cyrus Poses Topless As She Excitedly Prepares For The Met Gala: ‘She Is Coming’

It’s the first Monday in May, and Miley Cyrus is putting it all out there!

The “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer will be attending her fourth-ever Met Gala on Monday night, and in honor of her big appearance, she posted a topless selfie!

Miley has been documenting her pre-ball excitement all over her Instagram Story. On Sunday night, she snapped a series of goofy mirror selfies with husband Liam Hemsworth, writing “Camp,” the theme for this year’s gala, on each.

“Ugh hard to sleep. Toooo stoked for MET tomorrow!” she captioned a nighttime snap shortly after. The pop star added five Yves Saint Laurent stickers atop the photo, a possible hint at the design house behind her gala look.

On the morning of the big event, Miley squeezed in a pre-red carpet workout, then posed for a series of seductive snaps while she got glam.

“She is coming,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing a bra top, pastel hair clips and a collection of necklaces.

In another pic, the songstress stripped down to a pair of polka-dot tights and nothing else, using her hands to cover up.

While Miley hasn’t given her Instagram followers a peek at her Met Gala just yet, we’re sure she’ll pull out all the stops. Her past outfits have all been stunners – from her fishnet sheath dress at 2013’s punk-themed evening to last year’s slinky Stella McCartney gown.