Miley Cyrus Steps Out With Boyfriend Maxx Morando For Rare Public Appearance At Album Release Party

Miley Cyrus is celebrating her “Endless Summer Vacation” album with her endless summer love!

The “Flowers” singer beamed as she linked arms with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, while arriving at the Gucci Osteria Da Massimo Bottura on Thursday night in honor of her new album’s launch.

The special night out marked a rare public appearance for Miley and the rock band drummer.

In December 2021, the couple sparked romance rumors when they were spotted together backstage at the musician’s NBC special “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” where they reportedly held hands and danced.

Max and Miley were friends for a while before taking things to the next level but tend to keep their relationship private.

On Friday, the “Hannah Montana” alum dropped her latest album “Endless Summer Vacation” and she wore a sparkly sequined dress and green fur jacket to celebrate with family and friends.

(Instagram/Nicky Hilton Rothschild)

Inside the bash, the 30-year-old danced the night away with Paris and Nicky Hilton, and more.