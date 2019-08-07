Milla Jovovich Is Expecting A Baby Girl Months After Opening Up About Past Pregnancy Loss

Milla Jovovich has a baby girl on the way!

The 43-year-old “Hellboy” actress announced to her Instagram followers that she’s expecting a daughter, breaking the news by snapping a mirror selfie of her prominent baby bump.

“Knocked up again,” she captioned the shot.

Milla, who already is mom to daughters Ever and Dashiel with husband Paul W. S. Anderson, had mixed emotions when she learned she was expecting again – especially considering she lost her last pregnancy.

“After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror,” she wrote. “Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy, I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly. That was obviously not fun, and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in [the doctors’] office.”

“Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl!” she continued. “Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I’ll keep you posted on my progression!”

In light of the happy news, many of Milla’s celebrity friends filled her comment section with their well-wishes.

“Awwww Im so happy for you and your family! I LOVE YOU! Congratulations!” Eiza Gonzalez wrote.

“This is amazing news!!” Rumer Willis gushed.

Milla’s announcement comes less than three months after she revealed that she had an “emergency abortion” two years ago while 4 ½ months pregnant.

“I went into pre-term labor and [was] told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure,” the “Zoolander” actress – who shared her story in light of the passing of a controversial abortion bill in Georgia – wrote at the time.

“It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through,” she continued. “I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless. When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns.”

Milla said she “spiraled into one of the worst depressions” of her life after the emergency procedure and “had to work extremely hard” to dig herself out of it.