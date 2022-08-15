Millie Bobby Brown Enrolled At Purdue University

Millie Bobby Brown is a college student!

The “Stranger Things” actress spoke to Allure in a new interview and she revealed that she’s a student at Purdue University– but you won’t be seeing her around campus.

While the college is located in Lafayette, Ind. the 18-year-old is attending college online and is majoring in human sciences, a program while Mille describes as one where “you learn about the system and how to help young people.

Which makes sense, as the actress is incredibly busy. From filming “Stranger Things” and “Enola Holmes 2” to being behind her brand Florence by Mills as well as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, she has a lot on her plate.

While speaking with Allure, she admits that life in the spotlight could seem like a lot to some people but she loves have a platform to speak out on issues she thinks are important.

“Of course, people can look at it as pressure or scary, but I think that’s the most exciting part of my job. People are all looking at me, ‘What are you going to say, Millie?’ I’m going to say, ‘Young girls deserve an education. Young people everywhere deserve equal rights. [You] deserve to love the people that you want to love. Be the people that you want to be and achieve the dreams that you want to achieve.’ That’s my message,” she told the publication.

Millie has skyrocketed to fame ever since she landed the role of Eleven in “Stranger Things” in 2016 and she also had major success in Netflix’s 2020 film, “Enola Holmes.”

In July, news broke that the actress reportedly made history with the sequel, “Enola Holmes 2” as she is set to receive a $10 million paycheck for reprising her role in the movie, according to Variety.

This means Millie is setting a record for the largest upfront salary paid to an actor under the age of 20. She stars in the role of Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister in the film series, with Henry Cavill portraying the famous detective opposite her.

Netflix previously confirmed there would be a sequel back in May, when the streaming service’s UK Twitter sharing a message reading, “A sequel is afoot! Milly Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill will return in ENOLA HOLMES 2.”

— Stephanie Swaim