Millie Bobby Brown Joins ‘Stranger Things’ Cast For Carpool Karaoke

Carpool Karaoke is getting a “Stranger Things” remix! The six young leads Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink took on James Corden’s popular singing segment in a preview for the series’ third season.

“I brought these mind-reading helmets,” Sadie says in the beginning of the video, before passing the contraptions around to her castmates. The crew played a cute mind-reading game, where they wore the “helmets” and tried to guess what word another person was thinking. Only Millie and Caleb succeeded when they simultaneously guessed the word “pigs.”

18-year-old Caleb, who plays Lucas on the Netflix series, took over host James’ typical spot in the driver’s seat.

Since this is Carpool Karaoke after all, the cast then sang some of their favorite songs from the ‘70s and ‘80s, the decades in which “Stranger Things” takes place.

The crew belted out a rendition of Stevie Nicks’ song “Edge Of Seventeen,” before switching decades to sing Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer.”

After a few rounds of singing, Dustin noted that, “because the show has gotten so big, I feel like it’s kind of hard to do a lot of normal kid stuff.” So the group decided to try and find some typical teen summer jobs!

The clip ended with the cast trying their hand at mowing the lawn and using a leaf-blower—mostly directed towards each other.

The “Stranger Things” episode is available now on Apple TV.