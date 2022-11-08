Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She Wants To Play Britney Spears

Millie Bobby Brown is ready for a crown.

The 18-year-old actress, best known for her breakout role as Eleven on “Stranger Things”, recently revealed who her dream role would be – none other than the Princess of Pop, Britney Spears.

While appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Millie shared that she is ready to take her talents to the biopic world. “I want to play a real person,” she said. “I think for me it would be Britney.”

While the two are separated by more than twenty years, Millie sees parts of her own journey in Britney’s. “I think her story really resonates with me,” she told Drew. “Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger. I see the scramble for words and I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.”

While there are currently no plans for the young actress to bring Britney to life on the big screen, Millie is celebrating the premiere of another project. Hot on the heels of the fourth season of “Stranger Things,” Millie can also be seen in the newly-released film “Enola Holmes 2,” on Netflix.

Millie recently stunned in a pink Louis Vuitton Gown at the film’s premiere.

Starring alongside Henry Cavill, Millie recently spoke to Deadline about her unique relationship with the “Man of Steel” actor and how it differs from her relationships with the cast of “Stranger Things.”

“[It] feels like a real adult relationship. Like a really good friendship, a really healthy one. One that we have terms and conditions,” she shared. “ I’m not allowed to ask about his personal life. It’s like, ‘Millie, shut up. No.’ And I’m like ‘Understood.’ Whereas with the ‘Stranger Things’ kids, it’s different. There’s no boundaries because it’s like we’re all siblings. But with Henry, he’s very strict with me, which I appreciate.”

This is not to say that they don’t have their fun. The film’s director, Henry Bradbeer, also spoke to the pair’s relationship: “Millie and he had this very interesting, enjoyable dynamic where they’re always poking at each other. And Millie tickles him up a little bit and surprises him. And he goes with it.”