Millie Bobby Brown Splits From Boyfriend Joseph Robinson After 8 Months Of Dating (Report)

Millie Bobby Brown has called it quits with boyfriend Joseph Robinson, The Sun reports.

According to the outlet, the “Stranger Things” star, 16, has ended her relationship with the 17-year-old rugby player after eight months of dating. Sources say the young couple struggled with their hectic schedules, especially as the actress continues to split time between the UK and the United States, where her Netflix show is filmed.

In recent weeks, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Millie and Joseph seemed to have unfollowed each other on Instagram, fueling speculation about the breakup.

“They were very full on and happy to show it on social media, but it seems as though things have just run their course,” a pal said. “The time apart has obviously been challenging. They’re both flying in their careers at the moment.”

The pair reportedly met during vacation in the Maldives in November 2019. They later confirmed their teenage romance in January by sharing a cuddly photo on Snapchat.

The insider added, “Millie has become a huge star overnight and Joseph’s rugby career is really on the rise, so perhaps it just wasn’t the time for them to have a romance. Of course, they’re both still very young, so no doubt there’s lots ahead for both of them.”

Millie definitely has a packed agenda ahead to keep her busy! In addition to starring as Sherlock Holmes’ sister in the upcoming Netflix movie “Enola Holmes,” she is teaming up with Reese Witherspoon to adapt the acclaimed YA novel “The Thing About Jellyfish” by Ali Benjamin. Plus, Season 4 of “Stranger Things” is anticipated to premiere in 2021!

— Gabi Duncan