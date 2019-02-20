Milo Ventimiglia Says He Is ‘Incredibly Proud’ Of Mandy Moore Amid Controversy: She Is An ‘Inspiring Women’

Milo Ventimiglia is proud of his TV wife, Mandy Moore, for speaking her truth!

The “This Is Us” actor, who plays Mandy’s on-screen husband in the hit NBC drama, opened up to Access about his co-star’s decision to talk about the alleged emotional abuse and harassment she endured during her nearly seven-year marriage to Ryan Adams.

“There are things that people live through and are able to have a forum to discuss it and speak about it honestly. You know I am incredibly proud of Mandy for just being who Mandy is,” he shared. “Which is a very giving, inspiring woman.”

The 41-year-old star also shared to Access why his co-star’s heart-wrenching story will inspire other women.

“If anyone else can take away from that situation or be inspired, to let someone know that they’re not alone in their feelings…that’s a great thing to do.”

Mandy and a number of other women accused the singer-songwriter of being controlling, obsessive and manipulative in a New York Times story published on Feb. 13. Adams has denied the allegations including a claim that he had an inappropriate relationship with an underage teen.

“Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it’s always worth it,” Mandy penned on Instagram after the article was published. “My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever.”

Just a few days after the allegations made waves, the 34-year-old spoke freely about her “unhealthy” relationship with Ryan on an episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast.

“I was living my life for him… being the mother,” Mandy shared. “It’s an entirely unhealthy dynamic. I had no sense of self… I was so small.”

“I had no sense of self,” she added. “I was imperceptible, I was so small in my own world… it was so untenable and unsustainable, and it was so lonely. I was so sad. I was lonely with him.”

Mandy also said that she knew their 7-year marriage was done when she felt like she was “drowning.”

“I knew this was not the person I was meant to be with,” Mandy said about her former husband.

Mandy and Ryan tied the knot back in March 2009. The two went their separate ways in 2015.

The “A Walk To Remember” star married her now-husband singer, Taylor Goldsmith, in a surprise ceremony back in November.

