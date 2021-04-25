‘Minari’ Star Youn Yuh-jung Makes History With Oscar Win And Gushes Over Brad Pitt In Speech

Youn Yuh-jung is seriously all of us!

Youn Yuh-jung picked up the Academy Award on Sunday for Best Supporting Actress in a film for her role in “Minari,” and the first part of the speech all she could do was gush over Brad Pitt, who had presented her with the honor.

“Mr. Brad Pitt, finally. Nice to meet you. Where were you when we were filming,” she sweetly asked the handsome Brad, who was standing by to cheer her on.

Youn Yuh-jung continued to win over the audience with her sweet and hilarious speech as she thanked her fellow actresses in her category and joked that she may have just been luckier than him.

“And I’d like to thank — I don’t believe in competition. How can I win over Glenn Close? I’ve been watching her, so many performances. So this is just — all the nominees, five nominees. We were the winner for the different movie, we play the different role. So we cannot compete each other. Tonight, I have just a little bit luck, I think. I’m luckier than you. And also, maybe is American hospitality for the Korean actor? I’m not sure. But anyway, thank you so much,” she added.

PHOTOS: Oscars 2021: The Best Red Carpet Fashion On Hollywood’s Biggest Night

Oscars 2021: The Best Red Carpet Fashion On Hollywood’s Biggest Night View Gallery

She then thanked her kids for “making her work” and joked that this was the result of her work.

“And I’d like to thank to my two boys. Who made me go out and work. So — this is the result. Because mommy worked so hard,” she added.

The 73-year-old is the first Korean actress and second Asian actress in history to take home the award for Best Supporting Actress.

And to make the night even a little more special? Brad Pitt even held her hand as she walked off the stage!

Youn has been winning big this award season of her portrayal of Soon-Ja in “Minari.” She previously won the SAG Award, a BAFTA and an Independent Spirit Awar