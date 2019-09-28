Mindy Kaling Commends Meghan Markle’s Visit To Site Where South African Girl Was Murdered

Mindy Kaling is sending a big round of applause in Meghan Markle’s direction!
Over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex visited the site where 19-year-old student old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was brutally murdered and paid her respects to the young woman by tying a ribbon for her. The sweet move was Meghan’s way of trying to bring attention to the gender based violence happening in South Africa and around the world. Meghan also made a private visit to the girl’s mother, to share her condolences and also speak to her about her daughter.
“Simi kunye kulesisimo” – ‘We stand together in this moment’ The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month, to pay her respects and to show solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender based violence and femicide. Over the last month in Capetown, protests erupted through the streets in outrage over GBV in South Africa. The Duke and Duchess had been following what had happened from afar and were both eager to learn more when they arrived in South Africa. The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences. Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in South Africa, but also throughout the world) was personally important to The Duchess. Uyinene’s death has mobilised people across South Africa in the fight against gender based violence, and is seen as a critical point in the future of women’s rights in South Africa. The Duchess has taken private visits and meetings over the last two days to deepen her understanding of the current situation and continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls. For more information on the recent events in South Africa, please see link in bio. #AmINext
According to Sussex Royal’s Instagram account, Meghan has made several private visits during her stay in South Africa to try and learn more about gender based violence and femicide.
And there’s one woman who is praising her big-time – Mindy Kaling! Mindy took to the comments section of the Instagram post and put a bunch of praise emojis in there.
Thank you to my friend, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex @sussexroyal, a thoughtful leader who is breaking the mold and making our world better for it. Whether meeting with our @ObamaFoundation Leaders or helping girls around the world seek the education they deserve, she is an inspiration to so many.
Mindy’s commentary comes just days after former First Lady Michelle Obama also applauded Meghan’s efforts overseas. Michelle shared a photo of Meghan on her official tour of Africa visiting with several women.
Meghan is truly a princess – both inside and out!
