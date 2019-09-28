Mindy Kaling Commends Meghan Markle’s Visit To Site Where South African Girl Was Murdered

Mindy Kaling is sending a big round of applause in Meghan Markle’s direction!

Over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex visited the site where 19-year-old student old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was brutally murdered and paid her respects to the young woman by tying a ribbon for her. The sweet move was Meghan’s way of trying to bring attention to the gender based violence happening in South Africa and around the world. Meghan also made a private visit to the girl’s mother, to share her condolences and also speak to her about her daughter.

According to Sussex Royal’s Instagram account, Meghan has made several private visits during her stay in South Africa to try and learn more about gender based violence and femicide.

And there’s one woman who is praising her big-time – Mindy Kaling! Mindy took to the comments section of the Instagram post and put a bunch of praise emojis in there.

Mindy’s commentary comes just days after former First Lady Michelle Obama also applauded Meghan’s efforts overseas. Michelle shared a photo of Meghan on her official tour of Africa visiting with several women.

She wrote alongside the photo, “Thank you to my friend, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex @sussexroyal, a thoughtful leader who is breaking the mold and making our world better for it. Whether meeting with our @ObamaFoundation Leaders or helping girls around the world seek the education they deserve, she is an inspiration to so many.”

Meghan is truly a princess – both inside and out!

