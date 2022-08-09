Mindy Kaling Says Speculation That B.J. Novak Is Her Children’s Father ‘Doesn’t Bother’ Her

Mindy Kaling isn’t fazed by the rumors surrounding her and B.J. Novak.

In a new interview with Marie Claire, the “Never Have I Ever” co-creator said that fan speculation that her “The Office” co-star might be the father of her two children “doesn’t bother” her.

“He’s the godparent to both my kids—and they have such a great relationship—and so far [the rumors haven’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or B.J.,” she shared.

Mindy added, “If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it.”

The “Ocean’s Eight” star also shared why she’s chosen to keep details about their family private until she can have those important conversations with her children first.

“I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it and [tell me] how they want me to talk about it,” she said. “I’m the only parent my kids have … I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there’s less things that they can potentially be mad at me about down the line.”

Mindy welcomed a baby girl named Katherine “Kit” Swati in 2017 and a son named Spencer Avu in 2020.

Shortly after Spencer’s birth, “The Mindy Project” actress told “TODAY” that B.J. was loving being a godfather.

“You know, he said the funniest thing because he’s so attached to my older child, my daughter,” she recalled at the time. “When I said, you know, ‘B.J., if something happens to me, it’s not like I have a husband, like you have to just take the kids.’ And he’s like ‘Oh, my God, don’t tempt me.'”

“He said the funniest thing, he was like, ‘Can you sue for god-paternity rights?’ … He just loves her so much,” she added.