Mindy Kaling Secretly Gives Birth To Baby No. 2: ‘This Is News To A Lot Of People’ 

Surprise! Mindy Kaling is a mom of two.

The actress and writer announced her new addition on Thursday’s “Late Show,” telling host Stephen Colbert that she gave birth to a baby boy named Spencer on Sept. 3.

The “Office” alum admitted that coming forward with the happy news for the first time felt “strange,” but she couldn’t stop smiling while sharing her big secret.

“No one even knew you were pregnant!” Stephen exclaimed.

“I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people,” Mindy replied with a laugh. “It’s true.”

Baby Spencer joins big sister Katherine, whom Mindy welcomed in 2017. The 41-year-old has yet to reveal the identity of her children’s father and reflected on that decision in an interview with The New York Times magazine last year, explaining that Katherine will be the first person she tells.

“My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” Mindy said at the time. “I think people are often surprised that for someone who seems as open as I am on social media and who writes things that seem drawn from my life, I find that stuff really private.”

Katherine does make the occasional (and adorable!) appearance on Mindy’s Instagram page but the author always keeps her little one’s face obscured. In her newest book “Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes),” Mindy reportedly paid tribute to a baby nurse who helped her find perspective about new motherhood and the possibility of another child.

“Rose helped me with everything. The fear of being alone with my baby. The fear of my baby not bonding with me. The fear of me not bonding with her. The fear of not being able to feed her,” the six-time Emmy nominee wrote. “All these fears were the worst I’ve ever had in my life, and Rose helped me keep them at bay. She was my mom when I needed a mom, and that wasn’t even her job.”

Adding, “I told her I don’t know if I’ll have another baby, but if it meant she would come and live with me, I may just go ahead and do it.

Congrats to the happy family!

— Erin Biglow