Minnie Driver Debuts Blinged Out Engagement Ring From New Love Addison O’Dea At Emmys After Party

Minnie Driver and Addison O’Dea

Addison O’Dea has put a ring on it!

“Speechless” actress Minnie Driver confirmed she’s engaged to the filmmaker last night at the Amazon Emmy awards afterparty at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

The lovebirds revealed the exciting news in style. All eyes were on Minnie rocking a one-shoulder leather mini dress and sparkly diamond ring on her wedding finger while her beau looked dapper in a black tux and bowtie.

 The bride-to-be also made their romance Instagram official, sharing a photo from the afterparty of Minnie resting her hand on Addison’s lap and smiling for the camera while seated at the glamorous event. Yet, Minnie drew no attention to the dazzling rock on her finger. Rather poking fun at Trace Lysette’s butt reflection in the photo, Minnie captioned, “Special guest appearance by @tracelysette ‘s incredible derrière top right. #emmys#chateau.”

The couple has been photographed together since February and made headlines this past May when the “Will & Grace” actress was spotted kissing Addison in Hollywood after her split from longtime boyfriend Neville Wakefield. 

Minnie was previously engaged to actor Josh Brolin in 2001 and has an 11-year-old son, Henry, from a previous relationship with television producer and writer Timothy J. Lea in 2008. She has also been linked to Hollywood hunks Ryan Kavanaugh, Harrison Ford, Matt Damon, and John Cusack. 

Her new fiancé Addison was previously a host, director, and producer for a Discovery Digital limited series and is currently writing and directing episode 36 for the VR series “Discovery TRVL.”

— by Marielle Williams

