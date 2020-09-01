Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and Maren Morris Lead 2020 CMA Award Nominations — See The Full List!

The Country Music Association has announced the nominations for the 54th annual CMA Awards, and we’re ready to throw on our cowboy hat and celebrate!

Miranda Lambert leads the pack this year with seven nods—but that’s not all. She’s officially broken the record for most nominations by a female artist in history, racking up a whopping 55 nods since 2005. The record was previously held by Reba McEntire.

Other top nominees include Luke Combs, who scored six nods, and Maren Morris, who snagged five.

Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern said in a press release, “This year’s nominees represent the passion, creativity and hope our world could use more of these days. From record-shattering milestones to reaching across genre lines, these finalists are outstanding examples of the craft and camaraderie Country Music holds deeply.”

“As we navigate the coming months and look to properly honor our nominees and the community, we are committed to delivering the safest and most memorable live television experience our artists, creators and fans could ask for,” she continued. “We cannot wait to reveal our two incredible CMA Awards hosts in just a few weeks and we look forward to celebrating Country Music this November!”

The CMA Awards are set to air Wednesday, November 11 on ABC. Read on for the full list of nominees.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) Producer: Dan Smyers Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs Producer: Scott Moffatt Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“The Bones” – Maren Morris Producer: Greg Kurstin Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist and Producer(s)

Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi

Never Will – Ashley McBryde Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets

Old Dominion – Old Dominion Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs Producer: Scott Moffatt

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert Producer: Jay Joyce



SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriters

“Bluebird” Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

“Even Though I’m Leaving” Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

“More Hearts Than Mine” Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland



FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) Producer: Dan Smyers

“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban Producer: Dann Huff

“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier Producer: Greg Kurstin

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack) Producer: Jay Joyce

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice Producer: busbee



MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) Director: Patrick Tracy

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert Director: Trey Fanjoy

“Homemade” – Jake Owen Director: Justin Clough

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice Director: Sam Siske

“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton Director: David Coleman



NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

“THE 54th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” – FINALISTS FOR BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (by market size):

National

“American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) – Westwood One

“The Blair Garner Show” (Blair Garner and “Off Eric” Garner) – Westwood One

“CMT After Midnite” (Cody Alan) – Premiere Networks

“Country Countdown USA” (Lon Helton) – Westwood One

“The Mayor of Music Row” (Charlie Monk) – Sirius XM Satellite Radio

Major Market

“Angie Ward” – WUBL, Atlanta, Ga.

“Chris Carr & Company” (Chris Carr, Kia Becht and McKaila Granning) – KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

“Double-L” (Lois Lewis) – KNIX, Phoenix, Ariz.

“Fitz in the Morning” (Cory Fitzner) – KNUC, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.

“Paul Schadt & Sarah Lee in the Morning with Producer Geof” (Paul Schadt, Sarah Lee and Geof Knight) – WKKT, Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, N.C.-S.C.

Large Market

“The Big Dave Show (“Big Dave” Chandler, Chelsie Shinkle, Jason Statt and Ashley Hempfling) – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio

“Jim, Deb & Kevin” (Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt and Kevin Freeman) – WFMS, Indianapolis, Ind.

“Lexi & Banks” (“Lexi” Elena Abatgis and “Banks” Jared Danielson) – KUBL, Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah

“Obie & Ashley” (“Obie” Obed Diaz and Ashley Morrison) – WWKA, Orlando, Fla.

“Ridder, Scott and Shannen” (“Ridder” Shaun Ridderbush, Scott Dolphin and Shannen Oesterreich) – WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.

Medium Market

“Brent Michaels” – KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.

“Clay & Company” (Clay Moden, Rob Banks and Val Townsend) – WYRK, Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y.

“Kenn McCloud” – KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.

“Scott and Sarah in the Morning” (Scott Wynn and Sarah Kay) – WQMX, Akron, Ohio

“Steve & Gina In The Morning” (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) – KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

Small Market

“Big Rick In The Morning” (“Big Rick” Daniels) – WGGC, Bowling Green, Ky.

“Bobby & Steve (and Mandi!)” (Bobby Cook, Steve Schwetman and Mandi Turner) – WKYQ, Paducah, Ky.

“Brent and Candy – The Cat Pak Morning Show” (Brent Lane and Candy Cullerton) – WYCT, Pensacola, Fla.

“Officer Don & DeAnn” (“Officer Don” Evans and DeAnn Stephens) – WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.

“Steve And Jessica Mornings” (Steve Waters and Jessica Cash) – WFLS, Fredericksburg, Va.

“THE 54th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” – FINALISTS FOR RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (by market size):

Major Market

KNUC – Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.

KSCS – Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

KYGO – Denver-Boulder, Colo.

WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.

WYCD – Detroit, Mich.

Large Market

KNCI – Sacramento, Calif.

KUBL – Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah

WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.

WUBE – Cincinnati, Ohio

WWKA – Orlando, Fla.

Medium Market

KATM – Modesto, Calif.

WHKO – Dayton, Ohio

WQMX – Akron, Ohio

WUSY – Chattanooga, Tenn.

WXCY – Wilmington, Del.

Small Market

KKNU – Eugene-Springfield, Ore.

WBYT – South Bend, Ind.

WKXC – Augusta, Ga.

WXBQ – Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.

WXFL – Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala.

