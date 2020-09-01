Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and Maren Morris Lead 2020 CMA Award Nominations — See The Full List!

The Country Music Association has announced the nominations for the 54th annual CMA Awards, and we’re ready to throw on our cowboy hat and celebrate!
Miranda Lambert leads the pack this year with seven nods—but that’s not all. She’s officially broken the record for most nominations by a female artist in history, racking up a whopping 55 nods since 2005. The record was previously held by Reba McEntire.
Other top nominees include Luke Combs, who scored six nods, and Maren Morris, who snagged five.
Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern said in a press release, “This year’s nominees represent the passion, creativity and hope our world could use more of these days. From record-shattering milestones to reaching across genre lines, these finalists are outstanding examples of the craft and camaraderie Country Music holds deeply.”
“As we navigate the coming months and look to properly honor our nominees and the community, we are committed to delivering the safest and most memorable live television experience our artists, creators and fans could ask for,” she continued. “We cannot wait to reveal our two incredible CMA Awards hosts in just a few weeks and we look forward to celebrating Country Music this November!”
The CMA Awards are set to air Wednesday, November 11 on ABC. Read on for the full list of nominees.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Carrie Underwood
- Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer
- “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
- Producer: Dan Smyers
- Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano
- “Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
- Producer: Scott Moffatt
- Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
- “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
- Producer: Jay Joyce
- Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- “The Bones” – Maren Morris
- Producer: Greg Kurstin
- Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
- “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
- Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
- Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist and Producer(s)
- Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
- Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
- Never Will – Ashley McBryde
- Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets
- Old Dominion – Old Dominion
- Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion
- What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
- Producer: Scott Moffatt
- Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
- Producer: Jay Joyce
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriters
- “Bluebird”
- Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
- “The Bones”
- Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
- “Even Though I’m Leaving”
- Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
- “I Hope You’re Happy Now”
- Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
- “More Hearts Than Mine”
- Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
- “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
- Producer: Dan Smyers
- “Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
- Producer: Dann Huff
- “The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier
- Producer: Greg Kurstin
- “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
- Producer: Jay Joyce
- “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
- Producer: busbee
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
- Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
- Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
- Rob McNelley, Guitar
- Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
- Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director
- “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
- Director: Patrick Tracy
- “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
- Director: Trey Fanjoy
- “Homemade” – Jake Owen
- Director: Justin Clough
- “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
- Director: Sam Siske
- “Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton
- Director: David Coleman
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Jimmie Allen
- Ingrid Andress
- Gabby Barrett
- Carly Pearce
- Morgan Wallen
“THE 54th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” – FINALISTS FOR BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (by market size):
National
- “American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) – Westwood One
- “The Blair Garner Show” (Blair Garner and “Off Eric” Garner) – Westwood One
- “CMT After Midnite” (Cody Alan) – Premiere Networks
- “Country Countdown USA” (Lon Helton) – Westwood One
- “The Mayor of Music Row” (Charlie Monk) – Sirius XM Satellite Radio
Major Market
- “Angie Ward” – WUBL, Atlanta, Ga.
- “Chris Carr & Company” (Chris Carr, Kia Becht and McKaila Granning) – KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.
- “Double-L” (Lois Lewis) – KNIX, Phoenix, Ariz.
- “Fitz in the Morning” (Cory Fitzner) – KNUC, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.
- “Paul Schadt & Sarah Lee in the Morning with Producer Geof” (Paul Schadt, Sarah Lee and Geof Knight) – WKKT, Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, N.C.-S.C.
Large Market
- “The Big Dave Show (“Big Dave” Chandler, Chelsie Shinkle, Jason Statt and Ashley Hempfling) – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio
- “Jim, Deb & Kevin” (Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt and Kevin Freeman) – WFMS, Indianapolis, Ind.
- “Lexi & Banks” (“Lexi” Elena Abatgis and “Banks” Jared Danielson) – KUBL, Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah
- “Obie & Ashley” (“Obie” Obed Diaz and Ashley Morrison) – WWKA, Orlando, Fla.
- “Ridder, Scott and Shannen” (“Ridder” Shaun Ridderbush, Scott Dolphin and Shannen Oesterreich) – WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.
Medium Market
- “Brent Michaels” – KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.
- “Clay & Company” (Clay Moden, Rob Banks and Val Townsend) – WYRK, Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y.
- “Kenn McCloud” – KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.
- “Scott and Sarah in the Morning” (Scott Wynn and Sarah Kay) – WQMX, Akron, Ohio
- “Steve & Gina In The Morning” (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) – KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa
Small Market
- “Big Rick In The Morning” (“Big Rick” Daniels) – WGGC, Bowling Green, Ky.
- “Bobby & Steve (and Mandi!)” (Bobby Cook, Steve Schwetman and Mandi Turner) – WKYQ, Paducah, Ky.
- “Brent and Candy – The Cat Pak Morning Show” (Brent Lane and Candy Cullerton) – WYCT, Pensacola, Fla.
- “Officer Don & DeAnn” (“Officer Don” Evans and DeAnn Stephens) – WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.
- “Steve And Jessica Mornings” (Steve Waters and Jessica Cash) – WFLS, Fredericksburg, Va.
“THE 54th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” – FINALISTS FOR RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (by market size):
Major Market
- KNUC – Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.
- KSCS – Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
- KYGO – Denver-Boulder, Colo.
- WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.
- WYCD – Detroit, Mich.
Large Market
- KNCI – Sacramento, Calif.
- KUBL – Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah
- WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.
- WUBE – Cincinnati, Ohio
- WWKA – Orlando, Fla.
Medium Market
- KATM – Modesto, Calif.
- WHKO – Dayton, Ohio
- WQMX – Akron, Ohio
- WUSY – Chattanooga, Tenn.
- WXCY – Wilmington, Del.
Small Market
- KKNU – Eugene-Springfield, Ore.
- WBYT – South Bend, Ind.
- WKXC – Augusta, Ga.
- WXBQ – Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.
- WXFL – Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala.