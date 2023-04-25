Miranda Lambert Reflects On Strong Women In Her Life Who Inspired Her New Cookbook

For Miranda Lambert, writing her own cookbook was a family affair!

On Tuesday, the country songstress released, “Y’all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen,” a collection of recipes she compiled with the important women in her life, including her mother and grandmother.

“I’ve grown up with these women my whole life, so all of these recipes hold certain memories for me and for all of us,” she told Access Hollywood. “It was a lot discussions, a lot of happy hours, discussing which recipes went in the book.”

Having that strong female influence as a young girl taught Miranda many life lessons she’s carried with her into adulthood.

“I feel like having a group of strong women in your life is so important, especially when you’re younger,” she shared. “My grandma and her group of friends were the first generation of Ya-Yas, as we call them. And then my mom and her best friends – I was raised by all these women. From two generations of strong women who’ve been through all kinds of things in life, you know, whatever life throws at you.”

“Being a young girl and seeing how they handled things really taught me early on how to persevere and how to be strong and stand strong in who I am and really lean on people when you need to and don’t let your pride get in the way,” she continued. “I think a lot of those memories and a lot of those moments, whether it be celebrating a really high or helping each other through a low, all of that was done around food. Food has a ton of memories for me, and I think that is for everybody. A lot of magic happens around dinner tables, and this book is just a reminder for people to sit in that moment.”

“Y’all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen” is out now wherever books are sold.