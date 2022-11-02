Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Secretly Marry: ‘Special Day’

Beauty queens Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín have tied the knot!

On Sunday, the pair, who were Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico in 2020’s Miss Grand International competition, shared the exciting news in a surprise note on Instagram.

“After choosing to keep our relationship private, we open our doors on a special day. 28/10/22❤️💍✨,” the couple captioned the joint post in Spanish.

Fabiola, 22, and Mariana, 26, also shared an inside look at their previously private relationship in a video montage featuring clips and images from their engagement, romance, and courthouse wedding. They even added other happy memories to share with fans.

“Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union.” Fellow beauty queen and Miss Grand International 2020, Abena Akuaba, wrote.

According to HOLA! Magazine, the wives reportedly met at the pageant, and remained close afterwards.

Mariana also represented Argentina in the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.