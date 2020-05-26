Monsta X Reveal Favorite Tracks On New Mini Album ‘Fantasia X’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Monsta X is serving up some seriously amazing new music!

The K-Pop supergroup released their new mini album, “Fantasia X” as well as a new music video for the title track “Fantasia.”

Minhyuk revealed to Access Hollywood how he thinks Monbebe will react when they see the new music video, saying he hopes they love it!

“I hope they can feel the variety of Monsta X that is nowhere else in the world! In particular, we tried our best to show various sides of Monsta X with all of our concept photos. The first picture that was released was a flashy and luxurious image related to this album. I think the golden background and lighting made the atmosphere more luxurious,” Minhyuk said.

I.M also told Access Hollywood that he hopes fans like the video and revealed he’s so proud about how it turned out.

“From photos with soft images of MONSTA X that you can’t easily see, to photos with neon and strong outfits that create a refreshing atmosphere, I hope they’ll be like ‘First time seeing this aspect of Monsta X… I wasn’t ready for this’ and feel our unexpected charm. Looking at the fans’ reactions, they seemed very satisfied, so I was very proud,” I.M said in a statement.

The group also shared which tracks are their faves on the new mini album.

Shownu admits he loves “every single track” but his stand out faves are “Flow,” “Stand Up” and “Zone.”

Minhyuk also loves “Zone,” but on track that pretty much the entire group loves is “Stand Up,” which was produced by Joohoney.

“We had so much fun while making up the performance and I hope our Monbebe would like it too. Everybody, let’s ‘Stand Up’ together,” Kihyun told us.

Hyungwon added, “It is the song that I would want to repeat over and over even when I am listening to it. I would personally suggest ‘Stand Up’ and it’s my number one pick!”

Joohoney and I.M both had a hand in producing the mini album, both working on all seven tracks in various aspects, from songwriting, composing and arranging.

This year has seen a lot of new music from the group. Earlier in 2020, they released the first all English language album by a K-pop group with their hit record, “All About Luv.”

“Fantasia X” is streaming online now.

— Stephanie Swaim