Morgan Spurlock Of ‘Super Size Me’ Documentary Dead At 53 After Cancer Battle

Morgan Spurlock, the star and director of the hit 2004 documentary “Super Size Me,” has died.

The filmmaker passed away on May 23 in New York from complications with cancer, his family confirmed in a press release. He was 53.

Spurlock’s brother, Craig, shared his sorrow and called the loss “a sad day” while paying tribute to the Oscar nominee’s legacy.

“Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him,” his statement read in part.

Spurlock received an Academy Award nod for “Super Size Me,” which followed his mission to eat only McDonald’s for a month and chronicle the effects on his body and well-being.

He went on to produce and direct dozens of documentary projects including “CNN’s Morgan Spurlock Inside Man,” FX’s “30 Days,” “The Greatest Movie Ever Sold,” “Where in the World is Osama Bin Laden?” and more.

In addition to Craig, Spurlock is survived by two sons, Laken and Kallen, another brother, Barry, his parents, and former spouses Alexandra Jamieson and Sara Bernstein.