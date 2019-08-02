Musician Apologizes After Travis Barker Was ‘Disgusted’ By Him Messaging His 13-Year-Old Daughter

Echosmith drummer Graham Sierota is apologizing after sliding into Travis Barker‘s 13-year-old daughter’s DMs.

According to Barker and his daughter Alabama Luella Barker, the teen had been contacted numerous times on Instagram by the 20-year-old.

The messages started out as an introduction (with a touch of flattery) saying, “By the way I’m Graham from Echosmith and I think you’re beautiful,” according to screenshots on Instagram.

Years later, the musician invited Alabama to a BBQ, and she eventually replied, “Ur like 40.”

Graham responded to apologize, saying “I just wanted to say I really like ur music and sorry messaging and I’m 20.”

In her final response, the 13-year-old said, “Ok but u understand I’m a child?”

After Graham’s awkward advances, Alabama reminded her followers that it is not appropriate to communicate with minors.

“So once again I am bringing this to your attention because I’m a 13-year-old girl and he is 21/20 super creepy,” she captioned the screenshots.

Travis Barker addressed the issue saying that he was “disgusted” by the 20-year-olds actions.

“That’s predatory behavior and there is nothing cool, normal, or OK about it at all,” he said in a statement to multiple outlets.

Graham has issued an official apology in a statement to E! News claiming the whole thing was just a big misunderstanding.

“I had invited Alabama to my parents’ big family BBQ along with many other people, and it wasn’t until she responded that I realized her age at which point I apologized. I’m really sorry and I feel very badly about this.”

“I made a careless mistake and this is a big lesson for me,” he added. “I would like to apologize again to Alabama, her dad Travis, and her family.”

Alabama accepted Graham’s apology in an Instagram story message say that she forgives him and that she “would like for this all to be over.”