‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Coliesa McMillan Dead At 41

Coliesa McMillan, known for her appearance on season 8 of TLC’s “My 600-Lb. Life,” has passed away at age 41.

A family member confirmed the news to TMZ, telling the outlet that she died Tuesday in a Louisiana hospital following complications from weight loss surgery.

Back in March, when Coliesa’s episode featuring her weight-loss surgery aired, her niece Blair Angelle Shelton shared an update in a Facebook chat group, writing, “A suture from the procedure popped, she started hemorrhaging. When they did blood work found she was septic, and pulmonary edema, she was on a vent for 2 and a half weeks, and in an induced coma.”

“Within the past few days weened her off the vent and she is not on a bipap, chest tubes were placed, she is no longer septic,” Blair continued. “She is alert, but is being given mild sedatives. She knows that her show played today, but I have not talked to her since the scene I just saw replayed on national television and it’s tearing me up.”

In April, Coliesa’s daughter spoke to The Sun about her mother’s recovery: “She’s doing fine she just has to learn how to do it all again. She was [in the ICU], but not anymore. She’s in the hospital still but she’s doing a lot better.”

Her cause of death has not been revealed. TLC shared a statement about her passing on Twitter, writing, “TLC is saddened to learn of the loss of Coliesa McMillian, who shared her story on My 600lb Life. Our deepest condolences to her family at this difficult time.”

Earlier this year, another star of “My 600-lb. Life,” James King, passed away at age 49 due to kidney failure.

— by Katcy Stephan