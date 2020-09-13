Naomi Osaka Says Kobe Bryant Jersey Gave Her Strength Following U.S. Open Win

Naomi Osaka is on top of the world!

The 22-year-old athlete recently won the U.S. Open Women’s Single tennis final against Victoria Azarenka.

Following her big win, she revealed that wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey after matches has helped her throughout the tournament.

“I wore this jersey every day after my matches. I truly think it gave me strength. Always,” she wrote.

Osaka also spoke to reporters following the match saying it meant a lot to get support from the late NBA legend.

“I just want to be the type of person that he thought I was going to be. He thought I was going to be great, so hopefully, I will be great in the future,” she said.

The tennis star also posted about her win writing, “I’d like to thank my ancestors because every time I remember their blood runs through my veins I am reminded I cannot lose.”

Celebrities shared their reactions to her big win on social media.

“Congratulations queen,” Hailey Bieber wrote on Instagram.

Yara Shahidi reacted with some praise hands emojis.

“Congrats champ,” Lena Waithe said.

“Congrats on your US Open victory, @naomiosaka!! Thank you for using your platform to highlight victims of justice!! #BLM #BlackGirlMagic,” Viola Davis tweeted.

— Stephanie Swaim