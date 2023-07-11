Naomi Osaka Welcomes First Child, A Baby Girl, With Boyfriend Cordae (Report)

Game, set, mom! Naomi Osaka is officially a new mother.

The tennis pro has reportedly welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Cordae. A source told People on Tuesday that Naomi gave birth in Los Angeles and she and the newborn are “doing well.”

Further details, including a name and exact birth date, have yet to be confirmed.

Naomi, 25, previously confirmed her pregnancy in January with an Instagram statement and accompanying ultrasound photo.

“Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” she wrote in her caption at the time.

Naomi continued to share the occasional update on her motherhood journey as she awaited her daughter’s arrival. Most recently, she posted a peek at her baby shower in June that confirmed the child’s sex with a sign reading, “A little princess is on the way.”

As for Cordae, the hip-hop artist looked like a proud dad-to-be while cradling Naomi’s bump in another snap.

The four-time grand slam champ has also been outspoken when it comes to shutting down early mom shamers. In May, Naomi expertly clapped back to those who expressed “concern” about how she’d balance tennis and parenting.

“There are plenty of male athletes with kids that are significantly less accomplished, you might wanna worry about them instead,” she tweeted.