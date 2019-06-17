Naomi Watts’ Son Celebrates Father’s Day With Dad Liev Schreiber With An Epic Dance Routine!

Now this is an epic father and son duo!

Naomi Watts took to Instagram on Sunday to share an epic father-son dance routine starring her ex Liev Schreiber and their son Samuel, 10.

“#soundon,” the British actress captioned the video of the pair dancing to Queen’s “Another One Bites The Dust.”

The 50-year-old “King Kong” actress shared another gushy Father’s Day post of Liev with Samuel and their other son Sasha, 11.

“Happy Father’s Day to this amazing dad @lievschreiber,” she captioned the photo. “So grateful for these lovely babies we share.”

The “X-Men” actor also took to Instagram to post about the holiday.

“My favorite holiday #happyfathersday #singingintherain,” he captioned the photo of his sons playing outside in the rain.

Naomi and Liev separated in 2016 after having been together since 2005.

Liev revealed on the “TODAY” show in 2018 that he still struggles with the co-parenting arrangement that he has agreed upon with Naomi.

“It’s always hard, you know? You build a life with someone and things change,” he said. “And I think the way that we’ve looked at it is that we’ll always be partners with these kids. It’s important to support each other.”

