Naomi Watts Wants To Make A Difference in the World And Not Just Be An Actress: “We’re Not Just Artists Anymore”

“We’re not just artists anymore,” Naomi Watts declared to SHAPE magazine. “This is a business, and you have to think in that way.”

Naomi wears many hats…she’s an actress, activist, mother of two, and now clean-beauty business mogul after launching her latest passion project, Onda Beauty.

Naomi connected two friends who jumpstarted the business and brought her on board as a “guinea pig” and now partner…thus boutique shop and spa Onda Beauty was born.

“They started sending me the products, and I was experimenting and continuing to immerse myself in the clean-beauty world,” revealed Naomi.

In tune with the wellness movement, Onda promotes sustainable, eco-friendly beauty through globally-sourced non-toxic ingredients in the brand’s products.

But for this beauty mogul, less is more. The 50-year-old actress admitted she has a low maintenance beauty routine. “I’m not very good at putting on makeup or doing my hair, to be honest,” said Naomi. “I’m a five-minute girl with getting dressed. So the least amount of makeup is the best for me—I use about four products…And I can do all that in the car.” Same girl, same.

However, she does invest time into her fitness regime. “I love the feeling of exercising…I love yoga, and I have a Pilates Reformer in the house,” dished Naomi. “Also, as you get older, you have to work harder to keep muscle tone, so that’s why I do strength training with weights.”

She doesn’t hesitate to give herself cheat days…when it comes to food that is. She has adopted her mother’s “superhealthy” meal plan, but allows herself “room for naughty and nice.”

“When I was first trying to get pregnant, I cut out a lot of wheat, sugar, and dairy in my diet—and I remember drinking tons of wheatgrass juice,” said Naomi. “So I’ve tried to stay with that, but there’s wiggle room. It doesn’t mean I won’t eat french fries.”

She has graced the big screen as the conniving queen Ophelia in “Hamlet,” as Fox News co-host Gretchen Carlson in “The Loudest Voice,” and as a mom in peril over her adopted son in “Luce,” and now, she stuns the cover of SHAPE magazine’s “Women Run The World” issue.

In addition to her Hollywood stardom and beauty side hustle, Naomi has continued to make a positive difference in the world as an ambassador for UNAIDS, the United Nations organization fighting the spread of HIV and AIDS.

“In the last 10 years that I’ve been working with UNAIDS, people have been getting hold of the antiretroviral drugs, so there’s [significantly reduced] transference from mother to child,” explained Naomi.

But she’s not done yet. “We still need to do more and remove the stigma, but it’s great to have witnessed such a positive change.”

— by Marielle Williams