Natalia Bryant Celebrates Finishing Her First Semester at USC

Natalia Bryant has a reason to celebrate!

The 18-year-old daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant marked the end of her first semester at the University of Southern California by sharing a video on Instagram documenting her freshman year so far.

The video featured Natalia wearing a USC letterman jacket, hanging out with friends, visiting Disneyland going to parties and concerts. She captioned her post with, “semester 1 @uscedu ✅🥳.”

Vanessa Bryant commented on her daughter’s post, writing, “I love you! ❤️🔥😍.”

But her mom wasn’t the only familiar name commenting on her post. Former WNBA player Lisa Leslie, wrote, “Fight on Baby Girl❤️❤️❤️❤️ Continued blessings always🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

“Euphoria” star Storm Reid wrote, “WE DID ITTTTT 😭♥️.”

In September, Natalia attended her first Met Gala. The star spoke with Access Hollywood guest correspondent Preston Konrad and revealed she can’t sit in her Conner Ives dress and had to ride standing up in a sprinter van on the way to the event. “I can’t sit in it,” she said adding, “I stood up in a sprinter (van) the entire way (here).”

See more from our conversation with her below:

