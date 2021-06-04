Natalia Bryant Gives Special Tribute To Dad, Kobe Bryant, And Sister Gigi At High School Graduation

Natalia Bryant kept her late dad, Kobe Bryant, close to her heart as she closed an important chapter in her life.

The 18-year graduated from high school on Friday and her mom, Vanessa Bryant, documented the major milestone on her Instagram.

The 39-year-old posted a picture of Natalia’s high school graduation cap writing “Daddy, Mommy, Gigi, Bianka and Capri are so proud of you @nataliabryant!!!❤️”

If you look closely at the pic, you can see a special message that represents her father.

The cap is decked out in yellow and red rhinestones spelling out USC because come this fall, Natalia will attend the University of Southern California. It also has the letter “K” and “G” outlined in silver rhinestones, representing Kobe and her little sister Gianna “Gigi” Bryant. But that is not the only symbol the cap has that refers to her dad—one of Kobe’s most famous quotes outlines the design. “Everything negative—pressure, challenges—is an opportunity for me to rise,’- Dad,” is written across the border of the cap.

Kobe and 13-year-old Gigi tragically died in a January 2020 helicopter crash alongside seven others on their way to a basketball tournament.

Even though Kobe and Gigi weren’t physically at the graduation, the family still kept them in their thoughts with the special tribute.

Vanessa continued to celebrate the special day with a video of the high school graduate getting her diploma and she later posted a selfie of her and her eldest daughter following the ceremony.

Some of Natalia’s famous friends also congratulated her on her big day, including Ciara.

The 35-year-old singer reposted a video of Natalia being awarded the Compassion Award from Sage Hill School and wrote, “proud of you Nani Boo @nataliabryant! You have the biggest heart! Well deserved. Love you so much!”

In the video, a high school faculty member praised Natalia for her empathy and great attitude.

“When this young woman smiles at you, it can make your entire day. She brings a great attitude to everything that she does and has been described as one of the kindest students a teacher has ever taught,” the faculty member said.

It’s been a big couple months of special milestones for Natalia. She also recently attended two different proms.

