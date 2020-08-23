Natalia Bryant Remembers Dad Kobe Bryant On Birthday: ‘I Miss Your Smile’

17-year-old Natalia Bryant is remembering her late father, Kobe Bryant, on what would have been his 42nd birthday.

She shared a throwback photo showing Kobe laughing as Gianna, sporting Elmo face paint, smiles up at him. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad. I miss your smile, laugh and big bear hugs.”

She recalled their mutual love for movies, adding, “Happy Birthday to the best movie buddy I could have ever asked for. I will always remember our late night drives to the movie theater with the windows rolled down and listening to our favorite songs.”

She concluded the post, “I love you forever and always. Always, Slim.”

This isn’t the first time Natalia has shown love for her late father on social media. On Father’s Day, she shared a sweet photo with him, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad in the world. I love you. Always, Nani”

Natalia’s mom, Vanessa, also shared a message for Kobe today. “Our lives feel so empty without you and Gigi,” she wrote. “I’ve been completely broken inside. As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters days shine a little brighter. I’m not the strong one, they are. They’re strong and resilient. I’m sure you’re proud of them. They put a smile on my face everyday.”

“Thank you for loving me enough to last several lifetimes,” Vanessa continued. “In every lifetime I would choose YOU. Thank you for showing me what real love is. Thank YOU for everything.”

In January 2020, Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others perished in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas. Orange County has declared that August 24th will be Kobe Bryant Day in honor of the basketball star.

— by Katcy Stephan