Luke Perry And Cameron Boyce Get Left Out Of 2020 Oscars In Memoriam Tribute

The Academy Awards are never without controversy, but this year fans and celebrities alike took umbrage with one particular segment—the “In Memoriam” section.

Noticeably absent from the annual montage was actor Luke Perry, who passed away in March 2019 after suffering a massive stroke. The oversight was especially apparent as Luke’s final film role was in “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” which was up for several awards at the 92nd Academy Awards.

WATCH: Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce And More Late Stars Honored At The 2020 SAG Awards

Other awards ceremonies had included the 52-year-old actor in their tributes; the 2019 Emmy Awards paid homage to the actor last year, and Luke was commemorated at the 2020 SAG Awards last month.

Also absent from the tribute segment was Disney actor Cameron Boyce, who passed away from a seizure last July. Actress Skai Jackson took to Twitter to express her frustration over the fact that her late “Jessie” costar wasn’t included.

<embed post>

“Cameron Boyce??? Why did you guys forget about him?” Skai questioned. “It would have been nice if he was acknowledged… Smh.”

Despite the controversy, Billie Eilish delivered a moving tribute to other deceased stars as she performed a cover of the Beatles song “Yesterday.”

Kobe Bryant was honored during the touching performance, as was legendary actor Kirk Douglas who recently passed away.