Natalia Bryant Wears Sentimental Necklace In Memory Of Kobe Bryant

Natalia Bryant keeps her late father, Kobe Bryant, close to her heart.

In a new “Beauty Secrets” video with Vogue, the Model explained the sentimental meaning behind the special necklaces she wears.

“I wanna show you my necklaces,” the 19-year-old, says to the camera as she holds up a bedazzled “Slim” on a gold chain.

“This is a necklace that says ‘Slim.’ That was my nickname growing up. I was just so eency-teency. All my jerseys said slim. I didn’t grow into the jerseys until I was, like, older. So my dad would always call me ‘Slim,'” she said with a smile.

In addition to the tribute to her dad’s sweet nickname for her, the second piece of jewelry she showed off had a unique nod to the 41-year-old, who died unexpectedly in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna in 2020.

“This is our necklace from our foundation, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. I actually wear this medallion with me all the time and on it,” she revealed. “I don’t know if you can see it, but it says, ‘Dedication makes dreams come true.’ And it’s a quote from my Dad. So it’s something that I live by.”

Mamba and Mambacita Foundation is a charity founded by Vanessa Bryant, her daughter, Natalia, and their family in memory of Kobe and Gigi.

Natalia, who signed a contract with IMG Models in 2021, also opened up about how she has been focusing on taking care of herself this year.

“This is, like, my year that I’m really focused on my mental health, my emotional health, physical health so I really love working out and having a workout routine. I love doing hot yoga. I just feel like sweating everything out, it like releases all these different toxins,” she shared.