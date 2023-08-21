Natalie Portman & Husband Benjamin Millepied Reunite At Women’s World Cup Final After His Alleged Affair

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are putting parenting first.

The couple took their 12-year-old son Aleph to the Women’s World Cup Final in Sydney on Aug. 20, weeks after Natalie was spotted without her wedding ring. Her and Benjamin’s family outing marks their first public appearance together since claims surfaced earlier in the summer that the French choreographer had engaged in an extramarital affair.

The actress, 42, and the ballet dancer, 46, were photographed sitting on either side of Aleph in the stands. According to the Daily Mail, Natalie watched the rest of the match solo after Benjamin and the preteen left at halftime.

The Oscar winner and her husband tied the knot in 2012 after working together on “Black Swan.” In addition to Aleph they also share 6-year-old daughter Amalia. As of Monday, neither star has addressed the reports of turbulence in their marriage.

Access Hollywood previously reached out to Natalie’s reps for comment.

A source told People in June that Benjamin’s alleged affair “was short-lived and it is over.” At the time, a source close to the couple also shared with the magazine that they were still together.

“He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together. Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy,” the insider shared.

Though Natalie was seen smiling at the French Open just days after the news broke, her ring finger was noticeably bare as she attended the Angel City Equity Summit on Aug. 4 – her and Benjamin’s 11th wedding anniversary.