Naya Rivera Laid To Rest At Cemetery Near Nipsey Hussle, Paul Walker (Report)

Naya Rivera has finally been laid to rest after her tragic drowning in early July, according to a report from The Blast. The “Glee” actress was reportedly buried at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills on July 24, the report continued.

The 33-year-old would join several other celebrities who tragically passed away before their time, including Paul Walker of “The Fast And The Furious” as well as rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle.

The news comes nearly two weeks after the actress’ body was recovered from California’s Lake Piru. On July 13, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a press conference that the 33-year-old was discovered floating near the surface in the lake’s northeast region.

The actress went missing while on a boating trip to the Los Angeles-area reservoir with her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey. When she failed to return her rental boat on time, employees searched for the missing watercraft and discovered Josey on board alone wearing a life vest.

A 911 caller told the dispatcher that the youngster’s mother was “nowhere to be found.” Police later confirmed that a second life jacket assumed to be Naya’s was also on the boat along with her purse and wallet.

Just days ago, Naya’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey spoke out for the first time since her death in an emotional Instagram post.

“This is so unfair…there’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it,” Ryan captioned the photo in part.

“You were just here… We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn’t fair. I don’t know what to say…I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for.”

“I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: ‘Ryan can you stop snap chatting!’ Haha. I’m glad I didn’t listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up.”

“Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to representatives for Naya’s family for comment.