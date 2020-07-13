Naya Rivera Search: Recovery Of Body Underway In Lake Piru, Police Say

A body has been recovered from Lake Piru amid the search for actress Naya Rivera, police officers said in a tweet on Monday.

Happening now: A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. A news conference will take place at 2 pm at the lake. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

“Happening now: A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. A news conference will take place at 2 pm at the lake,” the tweet read. Officials did not clarify to whom the body belonged.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department later updated the public that the recovery was still ongoing.

Naya was reported missing on July 8 after she failed to return a rental boat on Lake Piru at the end of her three-hour window. Naya’s son was later located on the boat, asleep and wearing his life vest. His mother was not on the boat, and authorities shared in a press conference that they have no reason to believe that Naya ever made it to shore.

Naya is said to have had experience boating on the lake, and no foul play is expected in her case. The situation is being considered a “horrible accident,” police said.

This is a developing story.