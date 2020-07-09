Naya Rivera Presumed Dead As Officials Continue Search

Officials gave an update into the search for missing “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, saying “all indications (are) she drowned in Lake Piru.” The actress went missing late Wednesday after renting a boat with her 4-year-old son.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s department told Access Hollywood in a statement that specialized dive teams will continue searching for the 33-year-old.

“This is a recovery operation. Upwards of 100 law enforcement and emergency personnel – including several dive teams from Sheriff’s Departments around the region – are searching the depths of Lake Piru for the body of Naya Rivera who is missing with all indications she drowned in Lake Piru,” the statement read in part.

“The number of on-scene personnel is about double the number of people who were searching yesterday after Rivera’s son was found alone on a boat on the lake, which is about 50 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Assisting Ventura County Sheriff’s are dive teams from California Emergency Services and Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County divers bring with them sonar, which divers did not immediately have during their search late Wednesday. In addition to boats, authorities are employing helicopters in the search.”

Officials also explained that the search is more difficult than usual due to the nature of the lake, with conditions worsening as night falls.

“Note that this is not a natural lake but rather a man-made reservoir, which means it is deep, up to 130′ in spots and loaded with debris on the bottom ie trees and other objects.”

“There are challenges and safety issues at the sight. Despite complaints that authorities suspended search efforts overnight, visibility for divers in the lake, during the day, is exceedingly limited somewhere between 5-9″. You can’t see at night.”

We have mutual aid for specialized dive teams en route from Los Angeles County, San Luis Obispo County, and Tulare County. We will keep you posted with any updates as we learn them. Our hearts and prayers go out the all of the family and friends of the Rivera family. #sheriffvc pic.twitter.com/ukmr48HXow — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Authorities were first alerted to Naya’s disappearance after staff at the lake found her 4-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey aboard their rented boat wearing a life vest, but his mother was nowhere to be found.