Naya Rivera’s Cause Of Death Revealed In Autopsy Report

“Glee” star Naya Rivera’s cause of death has been revealed.

The Ventura County Office of the Medical Examiner announced on July 14 that the body discovered in California’s Lake Piru the day prior was that of Naya. The office also determined that her cause of death was drowning and ruled her death as an accident.

Per the report, the examiner found no traumatic injuries or disease processes during the autopsy. There was also “no indication from the investigation or the examination that drugs or alcohol played a role” in her death, though toxicology testing will be done.

Naya went missing while on a boating trip to the Los Angeles-area reservoir with her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, on July 8. When the actress failed to return her rental boat on time, employees searched for the missing watercraft and discovered Josey on board alone wearing a life vest.

A 911 caller told the dispatcher that the child’s mother was “nowhere to be found.” Police later confirmed that a second life jacket – assumed to be Naya’s – was also on the boat along with her purse and wallet.

Five days later, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the water and revealed in a press conference hours later that they were “confident” it was that of the performer.

