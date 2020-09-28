Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Moves In With Her Sister To Help Raise Son (Reports)

Naya Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey is making some changes for the sake of five-year-old son Josey.

According to the Daily Mail, 37-year-old Ryan has moved in with Naya’s sister, Nickayla Rivera, to care for Josey together with the help of Ryan’s parents.

On July 13, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a press conference that 33-year-old Naya was discovered floating near the surface in the Lake Piru’s northeast region.

The actress went missing while on a boating trip to the Los Angeles-area reservoir with son Josey. When she failed to return her rental boat on time, employees searched for the missing watercraft and discovered Josey on board alone wearing a life vest.

A 911 caller told the dispatcher that the youngster’s mother was “nowhere to be found.” Police later confirmed that a second life jacket assumed to be Naya’s was also on the boat along with her purse and wallet.

Following her death, Ryan broke his silence in an emotional Instagram post, writing, “This is so unfair…there’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it.”

“You were just here… We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn’t fair,” he continued. “I don’t know what to say…I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for.”

26-year-old model Nickayla also reflected on the loss of her sister, writing on Instagram, “There are no words to describe my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself.”

