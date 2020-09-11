Naya Rivera’s Full Autopsy and Toxicology Report Uncovers New Details

New information surrounding the death of Naya Rivera has been released.

On Sep. 11, nearly two months after the “Glee” star’s body was discovered in California’s Lake Piru, the Ventura County Medical Examiner published her full autopsy report, as well as a toxicology and investigative report, giving the public a more comprehensive understanding of the tragedy.

As previously revealed in the Medical Examiner’s initial press release regarding Rivera’s July 14 autopsy, the examiner ruled the actress’ death as an accident, with drowning determined to be the official cause. The autopsy also found no evidence of natural disease or traumatic injury during the autopsy.

Rivera’s toxicology report also backed up the examiners’ and investigators’ prior determination that there was “no indication … that drugs or alcohol played a role.” While the investigative report noted that “three, 12-ounce White Claw alcohol cans were found near” Rivera’s purse – one empty, one “about ¾ full” and one unopened – the toxicology report put her blood-alcohol level at 0.016%, with examiners determining that “some or all of the ethanol detected may have been due to postmortem production.” Toxicological testing also detected “a therapeutic level of phentermine, low/therapeutic levels of amphetamine and diazepam,” as well as caffeine.

The reports also revealed that Rivera had no known medical conditions beyond a recent sinus infection and vertigo. Per the investigative report, while Rivera was “considered to be a good swimmer,” her vertigo “would get worse when she was in the water.”

“[Rivera] would have vertigo to the point of vomiting, but she learned to control the symptoms with antihistamines. She had been treated at Cedars Sinai [Hospital] for the vertigo in the past,” the report read. In addition, Rivera had not experienced any COVID-19 symptoms and “constantly [wore] a mask while out.”

Rivera went missing while on a boating trip to the Los Angeles-area reservoir with her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, on July 8. When the actress failed to return her rental boat on time, employees searched for the missing watercraft and discovered Josey on board alone wearing a life vest.

A 911 caller told the dispatcher that the child’s mother was “nowhere to be found.” Police later confirmed that a second life jacket was also on the boat, along with her purse and wallet.

According to the investigative report, a “rental employee offered a life jacket to Rivera, which she declined. The employee stated he provided her rented boat with the jacket despite this.” During their time on the boat, Rivera and Josey had counted to three and jumped off. When Josey got back on the boat, the singer “yelled ‘help’ and then went underwater.”

Five days later, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the water and revealed in a press conference hours later that they were “confident” it was that of the performer.

