Naya Rivera’s ‘Glee’ Costar Heather Morris Trying To Conduct Foot Search And Rescue Mission

As the search for Naya Rivera continues, the actress’ ‘Glee’ costar Heather Morris is asking to step up and help find her.

On Saturday night, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, “Today’s search operation at Lake Piru is winding down. The mission will resume Sunday morning in the ongoing effort to locate Naya Rivera.”

Heather replied to the tweet and asked to join the search, writing in a series of messages, “My name is Heather Morris, I’m Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I’m trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru. I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and…want to help in any way. I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you.”

My name is Heather Morris, I’m Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I’m trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru. I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020

Naya was reported missing on July 8 after she failed to return a rental boat on Lake Piru at the end of her three-hour window. Naya’s son was later located on the boat, asleep and wearing his life vest. His mother was not on the boat, and authorities shared in a press conference that they have no reason to believe that Naya ever made it to shore.

Heather has previously shown her appreciation for the authorities working to find her friend, tweeting on Thursday, “Thank you to the Tulare County, Los Angeles County, San Louis Obispo, and all who are working to tirelessly right now in the search and recovery of our Naya.”

While the Ventura Sheriff’s office didn’t respond directly to Heather’s post, they tweeted Sunday morning discouraging people from searching for Naya on their own, writing, “For those intent on searching for Naya Rivera on your own, 1. The lake is closed. 2. Temps are already in the 90’s. 3. The terrain around the lake is very steep and rugged. Our teams are well equipped and highly trained. We don’t want to have to rescue you.”

For those intent on searching for Naya Rivera on your own, 1. The lake is closed. 2. Temps are already in the 90’s. 3. The terrain around the lake is very steep and rugged. Our teams are well equipped and highly trained. We don’t want to have to rescue you. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 12, 2020

Several more of Naya’s former castmates have taken to social media to express their concern since her disappearance. Demi Lovato, who played a love interest to Naya’s ‘Glee’ character, tweeted, “I don’t tweet often but sometimes my tweets come true so, together let’s manifest on twitter that Naya will be found safe and sound!! Come on y’all! Let’s put this energy out there: they will find her healthy and alive!!”

Jackée Harry shared a clip acting alongside a young Naya, writing, “Prayers up for the lovely Naya Rivera. We starred alongside one another in her first very television series, The Royal Family, and I’ve watched her career blossom ever since. Please God, don’t cut this life short.”

Harry Shum Jr. simply tweeted, “Praying.”

Naya is said to have had experience boating on the lake, and no foul play is expected in her case. The situation is being considered a “horrible accident,” police said.

The Ventura Sheriff’s office provided an update on the search Sunday morning, tweeting, “In today’s search for Naya Rivera, cabins and outbuildings in the surrounding area will be checked once again, as well as the shoreline. This has been part of the ongoing search effort since her disappearance on Wednesday afternoon. Boat crews continue to scan the lake.”

— by Katcy Stephan