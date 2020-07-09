Naya Rivera’s Son ‘Gave Enough Information to Investigators To Conclude His Mother Never Made It Out Of The Water’

Naya Rivera’s son aided authorities in her disappearance at Lake Piru, outside of Los Angeles, according to a representative for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference near the lake on Thursday afternoon, where they confirmed that the search for Naya, 33, was continuing with the help of the US Coast Guard, half a dozen boats, personal water craft, multiple dive teams, and others as they turned their efforts toward a recovery mission.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office shared that they were focusing all their efforts on a water-based search due to information given to them by Naya’s 4-year-old son, Josey.

“We have recovered video evidence from the dock that show Ms. Rivera and her son being the only two people getting on board the boat. We have no indication that after talking to her son that Ms. Rivera made it to shore,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office shared.

“The focus of our search efforts are in the water at this time. One life jacket on board and one on the boy,” they added.

“He gave enough information to investigators to conclude that his mother never made it out of the water,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office continued.

The Sheriff’s department also added that the northern part of the lake, where they are currently searching has “terrible visibility” due to it being heavily wooded.

“In the lake, the visibility is terrible. In that area there are a lot of trees and plants and such that can cause entanglements. It makes it unsafe for the divers and makes a more complicated search,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office added.

Naya had experience boating on the lake, according to authorities. Naya was reported missing after she rented a pontoon boat on Lake Piru and didn’t return to the boat on time. The rental company located the boat on the lake with Naya’s young son on board wearing a life jacket, but she was not on board. A search began on Wednesday afternoon and ended at nightfall, but was picked up on Thursday morning.

The Sheriff’s Department also released the 911 call placed after discovering, Josey.

https://mobile.twitter.com/VENTURASHERIFF/status/1281357595177967617

The search for the “Glee” star will continue. Access Hollywood has reached out to Naya’s rep for comment.

Story developing.

