NCT 127 Drops Their New Album 'Regular/Irregular' And It Gives All 10 Members Room To Shine

If you've been obsessing over NCT 127 as much as we have, today is a big day for you!

The K-Pop group, which features a whopping 10 members with the new addition of Jungwoo, just dropped their highly-anticipated album "Regular/Irregular" and it's every inch as awesome as you'd expect.

Access caught up with the guys and they dished about the new album. "It's our first full length album and it contains 11 tracks. It shows the course between the reality and the dream state of your mind," Mark explained. "It takes you through a journey."

They also said they are certain that their fans are going to love every part of the album.

The album features their first predominately all-English track "Regular" and it puts the skills of rappers Taeyong and Mark front and center, but seriously it gives everyone their moments to shine. With lyrics like, "VVS my diamonds, I don't need no light to shine. I just made a million and I'm still not satisfied. Cause I need that bag on the regular. I spend a bag on the regular. We make the world go," it's pretty easy to see how NCT 127 is standing out all on their own.

Naturally, it also comes with a crazy music video which puts the entire group's smooth moves on display. NCT 127 is known for their insanely smooth dance moves — so naturally when we sat down with the group last week we made sure they showed us a thing or two about how good they really are.

The crew did Ciara's #LevelUpChallenge and after watching the routine for less than 5 minutes nearly aced the entirety of Ciara's hit. Check it out below!

Pick up the album today and check out more of what the guys had to say in the video above! And P.S. If you want to learn more about the guys road as the worked on ""Regular/Irregular" check out their feature as Apple Music's Up Next artists.

WATCH: NCT 127 Takes On The 'Level Up' Challenge And Shows Off Their Ciara-Approved Moves!