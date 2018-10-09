NCT 127 Makes Friends With Tyra Banks On The 2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet

NCT 127 just learned how to smize from the master herself, Tyra Banks.

The K-Pop band hit the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards and ran into a secret super fan, none other than Tyra! The "Life Size 2" actress couldn't help but stop and pop a pose with all 10 members of the crew — and naturally it was just an epic photo fest!

In one snap Tyra is strutting in the center as the guys flash peace signs around her.

In another pic, the supermodel is rocking one of NCT 127's signature poses as the guys surround her.

She captioned the series of pics, "Made some fierce new friends tonight who have already mastered the power of the smize! @NCTsmtown_127 #AMAs⁠."

NCT 127 is taking the U.S. by storm and dropping their new album "Regular/Irregular" — and we got all the details earlier this week!

Check out what they had to say about their debut album and hear from their newest member JungWoo!