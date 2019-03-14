Netflix Isn’t Renewing ‘One Day At A Time’ For A Fourth Season And Twitter Is Shook

The Netflix-original comedy-drama “One Day At A Time” won’t be renewed for a fourth season — and Twitter is very shook.

The beloved show, which debuted in 2017, follows the life of Penelope, a newly single Army veteran and her Cuban-American family as they navigate through the ups and downs of life.

Netflix took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that the show, based on Norman Lear’s 1975 series, will not be returning.

We’ve made the very difficult decision not to renew One Day At A Time for a fourth season. The choice did not come easily — we spent several weeks trying to find a way to make another season work but in the end simply not enough people watched to justify another season. — Netflix US (@netflix) March 14, 2019

“We’ve made the very difficult decision not to renew One Day At A Time for a fourth season. The choice did not come easily – we spent several weeks trying to find a way to make another season work but in the end simply not enough people watched to justify another season,” they said in the statement.

Fans of the show blew up the comments after receiving the shocking news.

“You all have a hell of a lot of nerve. All the money you spend on numerous awful shows and movies that literally NO ONE asked for and you cancel the BEST show you have right now,” one user wrote.

“I can think of 14 other shows you can stop making instead,” another said.

I can think of like 14 other shows you can stop making instead. pic.twitter.com/6lO1GOhHv3 — katie (@WeBeEarpin) March 14, 2019

Members of the Latinx community that connected with the characters and their heritage were especially affected.

“Latinx people deserve to see themselves on screen, and not just as flat stereotypes,” wrote a user.

“I am crying so hard, One Day At A Time was the first show that showed me it is possible to be myself without feeling ashamed,” another said.

Netflix added a thank you to Norman Lear and other contributors.

“Thank you Norman Lear for bringing this series back to television,” the streaming giant tweeted. Thank you Gloria Calderon Kellett & Mike Royce for always making us laugh and never shying away from bravely and beautifully tackling tough subject matter in a meaningful way.”

WATCH: Netflix Had The Best Response To Steven Spielberg’s Proposed Oscars Ban