NEW PHOTOS: Reese Witherspoon And Ashton Kutcher Are Trading Places In New Rom-Com ‘Your Place or Mine’

A new rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher?? Say no more!

Netflix just dropped first look photos for its upcoming film, “Your Place Or Mine”, starring Reese and Ashton as romantic leads – a pairing we didn’t know we needed, but a pairing we deserve.

The two play “best friends and total opposites” Peter and Debbie who learn a lesson when they take a page out of the other’s playbook of life.

The synopsis from Netflix says this of their two stars: “She craves routine with her son in L.A.; he thrives on change in N.Y. When they swap houses and lives for a week, they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.”

Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher In ‘Your Place Or Mine’: First Photos View Gallery

The film was written by Aline Brosh McKenna, who also wrote “27 Dresses”, “The Devil Wears Prada”, and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”, and serves as the writers big-screen directorial debut.

In addition to Reese and Ashton, the film also stars Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, Tig Notaro and Steve Zahn.

Ashton, 44, and Reese, 46, recently spoke with “PEOPLE” about the film, revealing that working with Reese is like “hanging out with a best friend.”

“We just had fun!” Ashton said. “I can talk to Reese about anything — acting, business, kids, media, football. She’s always game.”

And thankfully, the feeling is mutual.

“I think he’s so funny,” Reese added. “We have a very similar sense of humor and timing.”

Having starred in classics such as “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Four Christmases”, Reese knows a thing or two about what makes a good rom-com. For her, she was drawn to this film because of its script.

“Aline’s writing is so buoyant, hysterically funny and easy to relate to,” the Academy Award winner explained. “When I read the part of Debbie, I immediately felt like she was an old friend I had known forever. Feeling vulnerable about getting older, wanting to reach for her dreams but always playing it safe so she doesn’t get hurt.”

As a mother to three herself, Reese feels as though “Your Place or Mine” is a “love letter to single moms everywhere.”

“Even if your life didn’t perfectly work out the way you envisioned, there’s hope and there’s joy, and love can still be found,” she shares.

The film is set to release on February 10.

Hayley Santaflorentina