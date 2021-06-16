Nick Cannon & Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twin Boys Zion & Zillion: ‘Welcome To The World’

Nick Cannon is officially a dad of six! “The Masked Singer” host and DJ Abby De La Rosa have welcomed twin boys.

Abby announced the happy news by posting an Instagram video of herself lovingly cradling the cuties in her arms.

She shared their birthdate and names in her caption, writing, “JUNE 14TH, 2021. Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys.”

The new mom also shared a close-up of their tiny hands clasped around her fingers on her Instagram Story, captioning it, “Zion and Zilly.”

Zion and Zillion are Nick’s second set of twins. The TV personality already shares nine-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Nick is also dad to 3-year-old son Golden and 5-month-old daughter Powerful, both of whom he welcomed with model Brittany Bell.

This may not be the only time the “Drumline” star experiences the joys of fatherhood this year. He’s reportedly expecting his seventh child, set to be named Zen S. Cannon, with model Alyssa Scott.

Abby broke the news that she and Nick were expecting twins back in April.

“Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“I pray that God gives you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose,” she continued.”

Abby added that she and Nick would “always be here for” the twins “in complete unison and support.”

“No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both,” she added.

