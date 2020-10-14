Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe Trolls Him With Spot-On Impression

Nick Cannon’s little girl clearly inherited his sense of humor!

The TV host revealed that 9-year-old Monroe’s impression of her famous dad is so spot-on, the accuracy even caught Nick himself off guard. Nick shared the priceless clip with his Instagram followers on Wednesday and let Monroe take the spotlight.

“Yo. I’m my dad,” she began with a low voice, demonstrating Nick’s signature swagger while wearing headphones and a drawn-on mustache. To top off her look, Monroe also added a gold chain and sunglasses filter.

“I walk with my pants down and no belt,” she continued.

Nick gave the impersonation his seal of approval with an enthusiastic caption, explaining that he couldn’t help but show off Monroe’s talent to the world.

“I usually don’t post personal videos but my daughter is the funniest human being I know!!!” he wrote, adding that Monroe’s “mmhmmm” was his favorite part of her schtick.

Nick also posted the bit to his IG story, ensuring that the maximum amount of his 5 million followers would get to enjoy it – and they clearly did!

The comment section ignited with laughter emojis and praise for Monroe, with at least one person teasing that the youngster might have already surpassed her father’s comedic skills.

“She funnier than you,” the user joked.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Monroe find fame as a performer. She and twin brother Morroccan have grown up around show business thanks to the successful careers of Nick and their superstar mom Mariah Carey, who often features the pair on her social media.

Despite Nick and Mariah’s divorce, they remain committed co-parents and have made multiple post-split red carpet appearances together with both their kids in tow.

— Erin Biglow