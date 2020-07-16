Nick Cannon Apologizes To ‘Jewish Sisters and Brothers For The Hurtful And Divisive Words’

Nick Cannon has apologized and committed to educating himself after receiving backlash for making antisemitic remarks on his podcast.

The 39-year-old outraged fans when a weeks-old episode of his podcast “Cannon’s Class” began circulating on the internet where Nick espoused anti-Jewish conspiracy theories. Cannon took to social media to apologize for his actions late Wednesday night.

“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,” Nick wrote in part. “They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed.”

“I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward,” the TV personality concluded his thread.

“On my podcast I used words & referenced literature I assumed to be factual to uplift my community instead turned out to be hateful propaganda and stereotypical rhetoric that pained another community For this I am deeply sorry but now together we can write a new chapter of healing,” he wrote in a separate tweet.

The news comes just days after Nick was let go by ViacomCBS for his controversial comments, for which Cannon demanded an apology.

Truth and Reconciliation.I am deeply saddened in a moment so close to reconciliation that the powers that be, misused… Posted by Nick Cannon on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

“I am deeply saddened in a moment so close to reconciliation that the powers that be, misused an important moment for us to all grow closer together and learn more about one another. Instead the moment was stolen and highjacked to make an example of an outspoken black man,” Cannon wrote in a lengthy statement on Facebook.

“Viacom, who is now on the wrong side of history, I will continue to pray for you. I don’t blame any individual, I blame the oppressive and racist infrastructure. Systemic racism is what this world was built on and was the subject in which I was attempting to highlight in the recent clips that have been circulating from my podcast. If I have furthered the hate speech, I wholeheartedly apologize,” he wrote in part.