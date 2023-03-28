Nick Cannon Explains Why He Doesn’t Give The Mothers Of His Children A ‘Monthly Allowance’

Nick Cannon is opening up about his co-parenting arrangement.

The media personality, 42, has fathered 12 children with six different women and told Audacy’s Hot 104.1 in St. Louis recently that he has “so much respect and admiration” for each of the mothers and doesn’t place a limit on the financial assistance he contributes.

“It ain’t even about a monthly allowance or amount of money because I don’t give myself that,” he explained.

“What they need, they get it. There’s never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn’t receive,” he continued, adding, “That’s why they call me the provider.”

Nick went on to reflect on how much he appreciates his kids’ mothers having gone through pregnancy, labor and delivery, and that despite any personal circumstances or obstacles that may come along, he will always hold each woman in high esteem.

“Everybody has their challenges – but when you really understand this woman has given the greatest sacrifice and sacrificed her body to bring a child into [this world], that’s the best gift any man could ask for,” he said.

Adding, “Regardless of what goes on in any scenario, I’m gonna always show love and respect. I’ll never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my children.”

The former daytime host noted that he’s aware how his hectic schedule can make organizing family time even more difficult, and said each of the mothers is “a queen” for adapting to such a packed lifestyle.

“Anybody that could put up with me and everything from my schedule to how, you know, I gotta move and being in the media and stuff like that, like, that’s a queen,” he shared. “I truly just honor everybody in my family because it ain’t easy.”

Nick is dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as 21-month old twins Zion and Zillion with and daughter Beautiful, 4 months, with Abby de la Rosa. He and Brittany Bell share sons Golden, 6, and Rise, 6 months, and 2-year-old daughter Powerful Queen.

With Brie Tiesi, he also has 8-month-old son Legendary, and with LaNisha Cole a 5-month-old daughter named Onyx. He and Alyssa Scott sadly mourned their 5-month-old son Zen in 2021 after the infant died of brain cancer; the model welcomed their daughter Halo Marie, in December.

— Erin Biglow