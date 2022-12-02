Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia: ‘Nothing I Can’t Handle’

Nick Cannon is sharing a health update.

The 42-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that he is in the hospital, posting two photos that show him in a hospital bed with a mask on.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

In the caption, “The Masked Singer” host revealed that he has pneumonia, but says it is “nothing I can’t handle.”

Nick Cannon Throughout The Years

Nick Cannon Throughout The Years

View Gallery

“Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else. Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever… it’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle,” he wrote.

He completed the caption adding, “Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior

Nick has been open about having lupus over the years after being diagnosed back in 2012.

— Stephanie Swaim

Read More

Christina Applegate Praises Selena Gomez For Her Honest Documentary: ‘From One Immunocompromised T

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.