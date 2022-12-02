Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia: ‘Nothing I Can’t Handle’

Nick Cannon is sharing a health update.

The 42-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that he is in the hospital, posting two photos that show him in a hospital bed with a mask on.

In the caption, “The Masked Singer” host revealed that he has pneumonia, but says it is “nothing I can’t handle.”

“Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else. Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever… it’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle,” he wrote.

He completed the caption adding, “Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior”

Nick has been open about having lupus over the years after being diagnosed back in 2012.

— Stephanie Swaim

