Nick Cannon & Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Take Family Photos With Twins Zion & Zillion: ‘Our Beautiful Angels’

It’s family photoshoot time for Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa!

On Friday, Abby shared new photos of her and “The Masked Singer” host posing with their 16-month-old twin boys, Zion and Zillion.

They all matched in white and denim, with Zion, Zillion and Nick also rocking sweatbands.

Abby – who is pregnant with her third child – showed off her growing baby bump under her jacket, and Nick rested his hand on her stomach in one sweet snap.

“City of angels with our beautiful Angels,” Abby captioned a compilation video of the photos, which were captured by photographer Xavier Luggage.

Abby shared the photos days after she, Nick, Zion and Zillion spent some quality time at the beach.

On Wednesday, Nick shared a video of their evening together, which included him flying a kite Abby and the boys got him as a gift for his recent 42nd birthday.

“Such a beautiful way to end the day!! Flying my birthday kite with the family!” he captioned the clip.

In addition to his kids with Abby, Nick shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; newborn son Legendary with Bre Tiesi; newborn daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole; son Golden, daughter Powerful and newborn son Rise with Brittany Bell; and son Zen – who died of brain cancer last December at five months old – with Alyssa Scott.